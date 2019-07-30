CNN’s Lemon: Trump Voters ‘Prioritize Economy Over the President’s Bigotry’

Klobuchar's message to voters who prioritize the economy over the President's bigotry: "There are people that voted for Donald Trump before that aren't racist, they just wanted a better shake in the economy ... But I don't think anyone can justify what this President is doing" pic.twitter.com/j940BOSq8L

Tuesday during the first night of CNN’s Democratic presidential debates, network anchor Don Lemon asked about Trump voters and suggested that they “prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry.”

Lemon asked, “Senator Klobuchar, what do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?”

Klobuchar said, “Well, first of all, there are people that voted for Donald Trump before that aren’t racist, they just wanted a better shake in the economy, and so I would appeal to them. But I don’t think anyone can justify what this president is doing. Little kids literally woke up this weekend, turned on the TV and saw their president calling their city the town of Baltimore nothing more than a home for rats. And I can tell you as your president, that will stop. The second thing I would say is that economic opportunity means economic opportunity for everyone in this country. I know that because I have lived it. And that means when we put out there better child care and better education, and we pay teachers more, and we make sure there’s a decent retirement system in place, yes, we help the African-American community and we must because they have been the ones that have been most hurt by what we have seen in the last decades, but we help everyone. So what I say to the people in my rural parts of my state, just like I say to them in the city and bring them together is that economic opportunity must be there for everyone.”

