Dem Rep. Tim Ryan: El Paso Manifesto Sounded Like a Trump Rally

Sunday on MSNBC, in the aftermath of two mass shootings, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) said a manifesto railing against immigrants posted online moments before the mass shooting in El Paso, had quote “that could have come out of a Donald Trump rally.”

Law enforcement officials believe the four-page manifesto posted to the online message board 8chan was written by the suspected shooter.

Ryan said, “The culture right now is the problem. I mean, when you read that manifesto, there were quotes in there that could have come out of a Donald Trump rally, and when you have the president talk about send them back and people are chanting send them back and this jackass drives ten hours to go shoot Mexicans, that’s a cultural problem the president is throwing jet fuel on making matters worse. You need laws but presidents are the cultural leaders of the country, whether you like it or not. They can inspire us to reach for the stars or create an atmosphere of get out of here and go back to where you came from.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN