Scaramucci: Trump ‘Incites Hate, Which Incites Death Threats’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci accused President Donald Trump of inciting “hate.”

Scaramucci said, “Sound and reasonably minded young men and women in the party will say we can’t do this. He is giving a license to hate, to go after each other, and he does it on his Twitter account.”

He continued, “He goes after individuals as the president of the United States on his Twitter account. Okay? Which incites hate, which incites death threats. I mean, at some point I think the people in my party will have to look at all this stop being anesthetized to it.”

He added, “How are we all tolerating this? So to me, I’m just saying, you know, last week arguably one of the worst weeks in his presidency.”

