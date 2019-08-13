Sanders Co-Chair and Dem Rep. Khanna: The Race Comes Down to Sanders, Warren, and Biden

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA), who is one of the co-chairs of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign stated that he believes the race for the Democratic nomination will come down to Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Khanna said, “I think this race comes down to three people: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Vice President Biden. They are consistently in the lead in the early states. They’ve got a strong showing in South Carolina, and I think ultimately, it will be one of those three.”

