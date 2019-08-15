Sanders: If Israel Doesn’t Want Members of Congress Visiting, ‘Maybe They Don’t Want American Money’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reacted to Israel barring Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from visiting Israel by stating that if Israel wants to ban members of Congress, then “maybe they don’t want American money as well.”

Sanders said, “You have two members of the United States Congress who are denied access to a country, Israel, which we spend many billions of dollars a year supporting. And if Mr. Netanyahu and others in Israel don’t want members of the U.S. Congress to visit them, maybe they don’t want American money as well.”

