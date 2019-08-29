Scarborough: Mitch McConnell ‘Doing the Bidding of Vladimir Putin’

During Thursday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough continued in his criticism of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in regards to Russia.

Scarborough, who has referred to McConnell as “Moscow Mitch,” accused the Senate majority leader “doing the bidding” of Russia President Vladimir Putin in “killing every effort” to protect the United States from attacks on its democracy despite knowing the dangers posed by Russia.

“You talk about fatal distractions,” Scarborough said to MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, “it hasn’t just happened the past year or two. Unfortunately, for the past decade or so, you’ve had members coming into the United States Senate, young members, thinking that it was nothing more than a stepping stone to the presidency, not realizing that the power in Washington, D.C. often rests in large part with the United States senators that go, stay and make a difference.”

He continued, “What’s in the front of my mind right now is a Senate majority leader who has been told by the FBI and CIA and the United States military that the Russians are interfering with American democracy, and yet this Senate majority leader from Kentucky keeps killing every effort by Republicans and Democrats to protect and defend the United States of America against these attacks on our democracy. Mitch McConnell — if that’s what Americans want in their Senate majority leader, somebody that’s doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin, somebody who refuses to listen to the Republican-nominated FBI director, CIA director, director of national intelligence and U.S. military intel officers, that’s a curious choice for voters to make — very dangerous choice for voters to make as well.”

