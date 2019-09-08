Julián Castro: Trump Taliban Talks Another ‘Bizarre Episode’ That Illustrates His ‘Erratic Behavior’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former HUD Secretary Julián Castro called President Donald Trump canceled meeting with Taliban leaders “another bizarre episode” in Trump’s presidency.

Castro said, “The way he tweeted this out, I’m still looking for confirmation that an actual, physical trip to Camp David was planned. But if it was, if it had been planned, that’s bizarre as well. Because even though I do support a negotiated political settlement there that will increase stability and make sure that Afghanistan is not used as a base of terrorist operations, it’s very odd to invite a terrorist organization like that to Camp David. That’s not in keeping with the way the United States negotiates.”

He added, “It’s another bizarre episode. It’s more of his erratic behavior that people are tired of.”

