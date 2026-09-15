Schiff: Trump Administration ‘Damn Well Better Preserve Records’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said The Trump administration “damn well better preserve records, because we’re going to be investigating.”

Schiff said, “When Todd Blanche testified, I asked him about comments he made at CPAC, that conservative convention, when he said that basically they had cleaned house at the Department of Justice of anybody who had worked on any of the prosecutions of Donald Trump, and that Patel had done the same thing at the FBI. When I asked Blanche about that, he said, well, he was under an ethical requirement that he not involved himself in cases involving his old client, the president. So he wasn’t involved in the firings. He was just stating a fact. Patel today said, well, if we cleaned the house of all these agents who worked on these investigations, the president, it was because they decided suddenly to retire or for reasons unrelated to the fact that they all worked on these cases.

He added, “None of it passes the smell test. And I wanted to get across one main point, not just to Patel, but to the lawyers sitting behind him and people watching from the FBI. You damn well better preserve records, because we’re going to be investigating all these hundreds of wrongful terminations, and we’re going to hold you accountable.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN