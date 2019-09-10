Dem Rep. Garamendi: Bolton’s Departure ‘Improves the Country’

On Tuesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Representative John Garamendi (D-CA) praised the departure of National Security Adviser John Bolton as a good thing for the country.

Garamendi said Bolton’s departure, “Improves the country as a whole, good thing that he’s gone. This is a man who had very radical ideas about how the United States ought to act in the world, and basically it was to bomb everybody out of existence and then rebuild.”

Garamendi added that what really concerned him about Bolton was his failure to push back against President Trump using military funds to build a border wall, and that “chaos rules the day” in the Trump administration.

