Graham: Trump Mentioned Kellogg, Hook, and Waddell as Bolton Replacements

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that Vice President Pence’s National Security Adviser Keith Kellogg Jr., U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, and former Deputy National Security Adviser Rick Waddell are three names President Trump specifically mentioned to him as replacements for John Bolton as National Security Adviser.

Graham said, “Those are the three names that the president mentioned to me. There are others on the list.”

Graham also offered praise for all three men.

