Whoopi Goldberg: After Trump’s Bahamas Comment, How Can You Not See He Is Racist?

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed President Donald Trump saying Bahamian Hurricane Dorian victims must have “totally proper documentation,” citing “some very bad gang members and some very very bad drug dealers.”

Trump said, “I don’t want to allow people that weren’t supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States, including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very very bad drug dealers. We are going to be very very strong.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “He is so despicable he makes my head, my hair stand up.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “It’s just cruel. It’s inhumane. He lacks humanity.”

Behar said, “If they had a hurricane in Norway and they were all coming here, I think he would be fine with that.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “How do you not look at this man and say this is a racial problem?”

She continued, “People are constantly saying you always talk about race. Well, this is a race card. The card can’t get any bigger than this.”

She added, “As a black person, that’s what I mean as somebody whose black who’s often told, ‘well, you know, you’re just saying he’s a racist,’ I’m not just saying he’s a racist. I’ve always said he was a racist but now.”

