Beto Rips Castro for Shot at Biden’s Memory — ‘That Won’t Bring This Deeply Divided Country Back Together’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” former Congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) criticized his fellow 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro for questioning former Vice President Joe Biden’s memory during the Thursday Democratic debate.

O’Rourke said that such a personal attack will not “bring this deeply divided country back together, adding it “will not defeat Donald Trump.”

“That pettiness, the name-calling, the small-ball politics – and that was an example of that last night – that’s not going to be up to this threat, that will not defeat Donald Trump, that won’t bring this deeply divided country back together again,” O’Rourke told host Alisyn Camerota.

He added, “If you’ve got a policy difference with Joe Biden, by all means, let’s air it at the debate, but that kind of personal attack I don’t think is what we need right now and is insufficient to the challenges that we face.”

