Brooks: ‘Important’ to ‘Crack the Wall of Inaction’ on Guns

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks praised red flag laws and argued that on guns “it’s important to at least crack the wall of inaction.”

Brooks stated, “I think the smart thing to do would be to…withhold weapons to people who have set off psychological red flags. And it may seem modest compared to what a lot of people are calling for, that they’re going to — Beto’s going to seize everybody’s assault weapons. But I think it’s important to at least crack the wall of inaction. And if you get one thing done, then maybe the NRA’s wall has been cracked a little and you get other things done down the line.”

He continued, “I’m not sure the Democrats see it that way. They may want to have the issue and have some big thing down the line. Donald Trump has said he’d be open for background checks. I’m dubious he will actually do it. Ted Cruz came out today and said, don’t weaken the Republican base. You don’t want to do that. And I wouldn’t be surprised if that argument won.”

