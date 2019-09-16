Joe Walsh: ‘I Would Be Honored to Have George Conway’s Support’

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) on Monday discussed his relationship with attorney George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, in his bid to challenge President Donald Trump.

Walsh praised George Conway, who is informally advising his 2020 presidential campaign, as a “great patriot” for his open criticisms of Trump, saying he “would be honored” to have his support.

“It takes courage for George Conway to say right now about what this president that he says,” he told CNN’s “New Day.”

“Look, I’d be honored to have George Conway’s support,” he continued. “I’d be honored to have any influential concerned American’s support right now who will join me in acknowledging that this president is unfit. George Conway believes this president is unfit, and I do as well. I think, and George thinks, most Republicans deep down believe that as well.”

