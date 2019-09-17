Al Gore: Impeachment Is the Only Remedy for Trump’s ‘Obscene Behavior’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” former Vice President Al Gore said while he understands the political concerns, he believes the only “remedy” for President Donald Trump’s “obscene behavior” is impeachment.

Gore said, “I deeply respect Speaker Pelosi and her calculation of the risks and benefits and the way she’s been handling it. And I think Chairman Nadler is doing a superb job. Where I come down on this is I get the political calculus, but it can’t end there because of the risks that we end up normalizing the most obscene behavior I’ve ever seen from a president of the United States. And if we did not challenge this behavior, then I think we’d be making a mistake.”

He continued, “It’s certainly true the Senate is unlikely in its present formulation to convict, you know, obviously. But I think we have an obligation beyond all of that to the Constitution. And the only remedy for these serious crimes that have been alleged is the impeachment process.”

