Scarborough Slams Kamala Harris for Believing ‘Botched’ NYT Kavanaugh Report

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday criticized 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for saying all victims should be believed and for not using the term “alleged” when it comes to the new allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Scarborough argued Harris as a prosecutor should be careful not using the term “alleged” when it comes to the “botched” report by The New York Times which somehow left out that friends of the alleged victim said she does not remember the assault.

“I heard Kamala Harris say we have to believe the victims,” Scarborough noted. “Of course, first of all, as a prosecutor, she really should put an alleged in front of the word victims, especially in the case in The New York Times essay, the baffling essay, the baffling editing process that they put forward because, if you believed the alleged victim in the alleged incident, the alleged victim in the alleged incident doesn’t even remember the alleged incident occurring.”

He continued, “So, if Kamala Harris is believing the, quote, victim, the alleged victim, the alleged victim says, I don’t ever remember that happening, according to friends. … Again, for a lawyer, I’m confused.”

Scarborough also said that Harris and the other Democratic presidential candidates who are calling for Kavanaugh’s impeachment are “playing for the cheap seats on the campaign trail.”

