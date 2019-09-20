Meeks: Pelosi Wants Trump ‘in Jail,’ Jailing Trump Only Way to Show We’re Fighting for Rule of Law

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wants President Trump “in jail,” and that putting President Trump in jail is the only way to show that the rule of law is being fought for.

Meeks said, “Speaker Pelosi, she’s singularly focused to get this — she wants him in jail, where he really [belongs]. That’s what her focus — she wants — Donald Trump, and if you look at all the things that he’s done, it’s almost if it was any other American, they would be in jail. And she is focused singularly.”

Meeks continued that if the House voted to impeach Trump, which, if given the chance, they would do “overwhelmingly,” Trump would still be president. He concluded, “The example, and the only example to show that we’re standing up for the rule of law is to ultimately, for the man that’s sitting in the White House to end up in jail.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett