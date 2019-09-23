Booker on Ukraine: Trump Betrayed His Office — ‘I Don’t Think Watergate Even Compares’

Monday on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show,” 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said by calling the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussing 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, President Donald Trump betrayed his office and “our ideals” in a more egregious way than former president Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal.

Booker said, “It is a betrayal of the office at the scale of which I haven’t seen in my lifetime. I’d have to go back to, God, I don’t think Watergate even compares to what this is.”

He continued, “This is such a betrayal of our ideals. It is such a betrayal of Congressional intent. And he needs to answer for this should the facts bear out. So I hope that this is not people saying, ‘Oh, it’s just Trump being Trump.’ No, this is a deep potential violation of our Constitution, of our values. And it is an impeachable offense.”

He added, “By the way, the fact that we don’t even have the whistleblower’s report in Congress is a violation of Congressional rules. It says in the whistleblower rule that the Inspector General shall give this information to the Intelligence Committee. Shall do it. And then not giving it to Congress alone to me is a violation of our law. So I think this is a moral moment. I think this is a moment of patriotism, Republican or Democrat, to be demanding the truth come out, and hold this president accountable for his actions.”

