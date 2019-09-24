FNC’s Hannity on Impeachment: Democrats Have Done Donald Trump ‘a Huge Favor’

Tuesday during the opening of his primetime Fox News Channel program, host Sean Hannity predicted the impeachment effort for President Donald Trump announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) earlier in the day would backfire on Democrats.

The “Hannity” host called the move “a huge favor” for Trump.

What we have, though, at the root of all this is an irrational hatred — Trump rage,” Hannity said. “It is all this party, the Democratic Party, now stands for today. And I will predict tonight, they have done Donald Trump a huge favor. It will all backfire and blow up right in their face. Speaker-in-name-only, Nancy Pelosi, she was forced to cave to a radical base that announced an impeachment inquiry against President Trump. By the way, that’s what we’ve been living through the last three years.”

“Make no mistake: This has nothing to do with Ukraine,” he continued. “This has nothing to do with collusion. This has nothing to do with high crimes and misdemeanors because there are none. This has everything to do with the left’s unyielding, unhealthy, what is an obsessive-compulsive hatred of President Trump. They can’t accept that he won. That was November of 2016. They are still there.”

“And I think they even doubt they can beat him at the ballot box which is why they are trying to do this now,” he added. “He occupies every single conscious thought in their minds. It’s like the moment they make wake up is the moment they fall asleep — Donald Trump lives in the heads of these psychotic Democrats and their friends in the media mob. He kind of lives there rent-free every hour of every second of every day. It is a sickness, but now it’s officially hurting the country as it rules their lives.”

