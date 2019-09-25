Graham: I Challenge Pelosi to Have an Impeachment Vote

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) challenged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to have a vote on impeachment and accused moderate Democrats of “hiding behind her.”

Graham said, “I’m challenging Nancy Pelosi to have a vote on this. Moderate Democrats are hiding behind her. So, if you really believe that this is an impeachable offense, or other things are impeachable, subject to an inquiry, vote on it.”

