MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Trump Sought to Run U.S. Foreign Policy the Way Tony Soprano Ran His Crime Family’

Thursday on MSNBC, anchor Nicolle Wallace compared President Donald Trump to Tony Soprano, a fictional character who was the boss of a crime family, in his handling of foreign policy.

Wallace said, “The transcript or the notes from the call that the White House put out yesterday was put out by the White House. It is not in dispute that Donald Trump tied military aid to President Zelensky investigating the Bidens. It is not in dispute—I suppose you could look at the whistleblower allegations about locking down the notes as being un-investigated, but that is only because DOJ refused to investigate it. I mean, the fact pattern, the danger for Democrats to me right now would seem to be muddying this up with too much granularity. Donald Trump sought to run U.S. foreign policy the way Tony Soprano ran his crime family, only less eloquently.”

