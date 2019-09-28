Durbin: Now Isn’t the Time to Move ‘Slowly’ on Guns

"President Trump is using a national emergency declaration to take away billions of dollars from our military and their families—and unfortunately Republicans in Congress are helping him." — @SenatorDurbin pic.twitter.com/BHfPJGrpsj

During Friday’s Democratic Weekly Address, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) called on the U.S. Senate to vote on universal background checks and stated that “Now is not the time to go ‘very slowly’ on gun violence.”

Durbin urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to bring H.R. 8, legislation on universal background checks, up for a vote before stating, “Now is not the time to go ‘very slowly’ on gun violence. Now is the time for this president, and the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate to protect America from the real crisis of gun violence.”

