GOP Sen. Blackburn: Dems Want Ukraine ‘to Be a Kavanaugh Circus All Over Again’

Tuesday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) commented on the investigation into President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine following a whistleblower complaint.

Blackburn told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that Democrats want the controversy to “to be a Kavanaugh circus all over again” to delegitimize Trump’s presidency and undo the 2016 election results.

“What we do know is that the Democrats want this to be a Kavanaugh circus all over again,” Blackburn declared. “They want to rush the process, have people come forward before they’re ready or before they’re prepared so they can try to discredit witnesses. You’re seeing that today.”

She added, “Let’s follow through on an orderly process. What the House is doing is another part of their continuation to discredit President Donald Trump and to try to undo the results of the election. … We know what they’re doing, and what we want to do is make certain that due process is provided and that the rule of law is followed.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent