Ruddy: Dem’s Impeachment Inquiry ‘a Mortal Threat’ to Trump’s Presidency

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Amanpour,” Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy said the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump was “a mortal threat” to his presidency.

When asked if he has spoken to his friend Trump, Ruddy replied, “We’ve with talked a couple of times by phone since Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry. I think the president agrees with my assessment. We both agree. We see this as a political act, not a legal act 13 months to an election. There are serious allegations raised to bring them through the oversight process of Congress. Instead, immediately without speaking to the whistleblower, without seeing the whistleblower complaint, without interviewing anybody, they immediately call for an impeachment inquiry. It made it seem they were more interested in the act of the impeachment rather than finding the truth. I think the president, frankly, is overreacting, and the White House is overreacting by withholding testimony.”

When asked if it is this a threat to the president, Ruddy said, “I believe it’s a mortal threat to the presidency. He should treat it that way because it’s not this issue about the Ukraine. You know, I think, you know, basketball they have the term, head faked. What ‘I think we’re seeing from the Democrats in Congress is a head fake. They’re saying this is only about Ukraine. We’re going to do it in 90 days. Why, then, do you open up six different congressional committees involved in the impeachment inquiry?”

