Beto O’Rourke on ‘Whistleblower’: ‘Whatever Political Bias He or She May Have Is Immaterial’

Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke discussed the Axios report that claimed the President Donald Trump-Ukraine whistleblower had previously worked in an unnamed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign.

O’Rourke said he was not “aware” of the whistleblower’s identity or if the person had worked in his campaign, adding their political bias “is immaterial to the charge that’s been leveled” against Trump.

“Are you aware if this whistleblower has a professional tie to you or your campaign?” “MSNBC Live” host Hallie Jackson asked.

“No, not that I’m aware of, don’t know the identity of the whistleblower and really know what you have reported and what I’ve read in the newspapers,” O’Rourke responded. “But I really think whatever political bias he or she may have is immaterial to the charge that’s been leveled against the president, one that has been confirmed by, as you just reported, the inspector general, reconfirmed in the reconstructed transcript that has been released, a transcript that initially was put on an NSC server to keep it from distribution so that we would not find out.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent