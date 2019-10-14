GOP Rep. Waltz Warns: ‘ISIS 2.0’ Coming Because We’re ‘Repeating the Mistakes of the Obama Administration’

Monday, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) voiced his concern with the United States withdrawing troops from northern Syria.

Waltz, a Green Beret, warned pulling troops too early would create an “ISIS 2.0” and the country is “repeating the mistakes of the Obama administration” by not “keeping our foot on ISIS’s neck.”

“We’ve set the conditions for ISIS 2.0 … and we’re repeating the mistakes of the Obama administration, which pulled out of Iraq too soon and led to all of this in the first place, except we won’t have any local allies to fight them again,” Waltz told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.” “So, I am incredibly concerned and disheartened.”

“For all of the endless war kind of crowd and voices that are whispering in the president’s ear, this is how you create war,” he added.

