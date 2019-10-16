House GOP Leader McCarthy: ‘Unbecoming’ Pelosi Stormed Out of Meeting with Trump

On Wednesday during a press conference outside the White House, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said a meeting between congressional leaders and President Donald Trump came to an end because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stormed out.

McCarthy said, “She storms out of another meeting, trying to make it unproductive. The other Democrats stayed and had a productive meeting.”

He continued, “Unfortunately, the speaker tries to make everything political. Her own statements weren’t productive. To storm out of a meeting —which I’ve watched time before during other crisis—is really not the ability of a speaker or the style how a speaker should carry herself out.”

He added, “It’s concerning to me of her behavior and her actions. It’s just unbecoming.”

