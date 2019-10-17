Coons: ‘Absolutely’ Need to See Transcripts of Trump-Erdogan Calls

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that he “Absolutely” needs to see the transcripts of President Trump’s phone calls with Turkish President Erdogan.

Host Chuck Todd asked, “Do you think you need to see the transcripts of the president’s phone calls with Erdogan?”

Coons responded, “Absolutely. Because it is deeply troubling, particularly on a day when the president’s acting chief of staff also announced the G7 summit will be hosted at a Trump resort in Florida. And when he admitted — this is Mick Mulvaney, that there’d been a quid pro quo, there’d been a politicization of the Ukraine-U.S. relationship, his comment was, sure there’s politics in foreign policy, ‘get over it.’ I have to wonder what was said in that conversation between President Trump and President Erdogan that so moved President Trump to abandon a close and trusted ally in the region.”

(h/t RCP Video)

