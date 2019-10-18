Dem Rep. Speier ‘Ready to Vote’ on Impeachment — Sondland Was an ‘Enabler’

Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Friday announced she was “ready to vote” on President Donald Trump’s impeachment after hearing testimony from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

“[Sondland] was like the enabler,” Speier told CNN “New Day” host John Berman. “It was like the drunk who tells you that you should go out and buy him another bottle of bourbon, and you do it. He testified to the fact that he knew these things were wrong, but he went ahead and did them anyway.”

Speier called on Republicans to “recognize” that the “corrupt” Trump administration is in a “death spiral.”

“I’m ready to vote on [impeachment],” “I don’t think there’s any question in my mind or most people’s minds, but I will say that we will continue to do our due diligence and put all of the facts on the table so that all of the members, both Republicans and Democrats have the benefit of a fulsome investigation.”

