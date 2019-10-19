GOP Rep. Rooney: I’m Not Running for Re-Election in 2020

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Representative Francis Rooney (R-FL) announced that he will not seek re-election in 2020.

Host Leland Vittert asked, “[I]f we put up a list of the Republicans who have said they are not going to run again in 2020, do we add your picture there?”

Rooney responded, “Yes, you do. I’ve done what I came to do, and I want to be a model for term limits.”

