WH’s Conway: Only Thing We’re Guilty of Is ‘the Best Political Upset’ History

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway discussed The New York Times report that the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) review into the origins of its Trump-Russia probe has turned into a criminal investigation.

Conway said the country has “the right to know” who was trying to influence the 2016 presidential election results, adding the only thing the Donald Trump campaign is guilty of is “the biggest political upset” in history.

“You know what we who were involved in the Trump campaign — I was the campaign manager. You know what we’re guilty of? The best political upset in American history, in modern political history,” Conway declared.

Conway went on to question why House Democrats who were all for transparency up front are now trying to work in secret.

“They’re worried,” she added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent