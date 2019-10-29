Biden: Trump ‘Has Set a New Low in Terms of How to Engage a Family and an Oval Office’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden addressed questions about his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the Ukraine by accusing President Donald Trump of setting “a new low in terms of how to engage a family and an Oval Office.”

Biden said, “The fact is I was unaware of his investments until those occurred. And I’ve never discussed my son’s business with him because I didn’t want any conflicts, including my deceased son Beau, when he was attorney general and suing banks apparently during the recession when we weren’t. So we just kept everything — we’ve kept everything separate. And my son’s comments speak for himself. He said if he had known — if he had thought through what Giuliani and those thugs were about to do, he regrets having done it.”

He added, “But the fact is that the president has set a new low in terms of how to engage a family and an Oval Office in an operation. And I just want to make sure we’re clear that that will not happen if I am president of the United States. I’m proud of my son, and there’s been no indication he did anything that was wrong. But the fact is that it’s really important moving forward that we not repeat a White House that it’s become a standard for the way the president has run his White House.”

