Nunes: Democrats, Media Like an Impeachment ‘Cult’

Wednesday during a joint appearance on the Fox News Channel with Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and Bradley Byrne (R-AL), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, discussed the struggles he and other GOP members on the committee are facing as so-called impeachment inquiry hearing are underway in the basement of the U.S. Capitol.

Nunes described the opposition, which in this case are Democrats and the media, to “Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham as a “cult.”

“[T]he facts just aren’t there,” Nunes said. “We go to the basement every day. And things leak out. And it is a bit like watching a cult. It has become a cult.”

After acknowledging the two-year anniversary of Ingraham’s program, Nunes noted the repetitive nature of House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) efforts and how willing the media are to play along.

“We are talking about the same things we were talking about two years ago,” he added. “And what has happened is so many millions of Americans’ minds are poisoned. There is a cult going on in the basement, in a SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility] behind locked doors. And then you walk outside 50 feet, outside the doors, and you see another cult, and that’s the media. They’re down there every day, 14 hours a day. And you know, at times it will swell to like a hundred people in the mainstream media. And they’re just waiting for the marching orders the Democrats pass out — the narrative. And then they run the narrative up. And that’s what we deal with every day. And it has been this way for more than two years.”

