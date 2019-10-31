Donald Trump Jr.: ‘I Wish My Name Was Hunter Biden’ — I Could ‘Make Millions Off My Father’s Presidency’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Donald Trump, Jr. took a shot at the Biden family over their shady foreign dealings.

The younger Trump joked that he wished his name was Hunter Biden so he could “make millions” off of his father’s presidency.

“Imagine, look at how the media protects Joe Biden,” host Sean Hannity stated. “Joe Biden’s on tape in a quid pro quo. ‘Either you fire him in six hours or you’re not getting the billion dollars. Fire him you get the billion dollars.’ Quid pro quo. Then you got, ‘Do you know anything about Ukraine?’ ‘No.’ ‘Anything about energy?’ ‘Nope.’ ‘Oil?’ ‘Nope.’ ‘Gas?’ ‘Nope.’ ‘Millions of dollars?’ Oh, that was the guy that Joe demanded to be fired. Imagine if … your name was Hunter Biden — except Hunter’s name was your name.”

“I wish my name was Hunter Biden,” Trump replied. “I could go abroad, make millions off of my father’s presidency. I’d be a really rich guy. It would be incredible.”

“But because my name is Trump, if I took $1.5 dollars from China — not $1.5 billion like Hunter — their heads would explode,” he continued, adding the media would have “an aneurysm” that would “end the fake news media problem.”

