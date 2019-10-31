FNC’s Wallace: Trump’s Alleged Quid Pro Quo ‘a Lot More Than a Phone Call’

On Thursday broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “American Newsroom,” anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” Chris Wallace called the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump “a lot more than” his phone call with Ukraine.

Wallace said, “One of the points I would make, and this is to push back, I respect Bill Bennett a lot. But he makes it — and some Republicans do — that it was just a phone call. It was a lot more than a phone call. It was a coordinated campaign. What you’ve heard from Bill Taylor and Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Vindman and a bunch of others, is that this was a coordinated campaign by people outside the regular diplomatic channels at the State Department to put pressure on Ukraine to do certain things to investigate the Democrats from what they did in 2016 to investigate Biden that preceded the phone call on July 25th and followed the phone call after July 25th. And I think that’s one of the things that will be so interesting to hear from Tim Morrison today is this campaign. It didn’t begin and end with the phone call.”

