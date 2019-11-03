GOP Rep. Cole: No Quid Pro Quo — There Was No Investigation, Ukraine Got Military Aid

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) said there was no investigation into the Bidens by Ukraine, and they got military aid allocated to them by Congress, so there was no quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Cole said, “We know the president says there was no quid pro quo. We know President Zelensky said he didn’t feel any pressure. We know there’s no Ukraine investigation. And we know the military aid got there. Those are things we know. So no, I don’t think there was a quid pro quo.”

He added, “Well, I think the best thing for the public to do is read the transcript. It’s the closest thing we have to a record. And you make a judgment as to whether or not you think what happened there is worth putting the country through an incredibly divisive experience that’s stopping everything else from happening. And that we know how this story’s going to end. There’s very little likelihood that the president will be removed. So we’ve made a political decision, put everything on hold, divide the country for an outcome that we know, and we’re doing it — what’s going to happen. And we’re doing is essentially a year before an election. I mean, to me, that doesn’t make a lot of political sense, and it’s bad for the country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN