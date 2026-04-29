Khanna: I Worry About ‘Moral Costs’ of Iran War and ‘Threatening Wiping Out Iranian Civilization’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that while many Democrats have talked about the economic costs of the war in Iran, “My bigger problem is the moral costs of threatening wiping out Iranian civilization and the blunder of the policy.”

Host Chris Hayes asked, “How sustainable do you think this current status quo is?”

Khanna answered, “In terms of the Republican loyalty, I think every day that gas prices stay elevated, every day you see more and more Americans saying we want a negotiated settlement, the more there’s a chance of that cracking, which is why many of us on the Armed Services Committee talked about the economic costs. My bigger problem is the moral costs of threatening wiping out Iranian civilization and the blunder of the policy. But the economic cost, in my view, is what’s going to shift some of the Republicans to actually be able to pass the war powers.”

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