An arrest warrant was issued for former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey, according to multiple reports.

The issuance of an arrest warrant for Comey for his most recent indictment follows the mere issuance of a summons after his previous indictment in September 2025 on one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice.

Paul Sperry, a senior reporter with RealClearInvestigations, shared in a post on X that an arrest warrant for Comey was issued “for multiple federal grand jury charges in North Carolina,” regarding a photo he posted on Instagram, which showed seashells appearing to spell out “8647.”

“An arrest warrant has been issued for former FBI Director James Comey for multiple federal grand jury charges in North Carolina related to an Instagram image he posted last summer allegedly threatening the president,” Sperry wrote. “US Marshals will execute the arrest.”

“Comey publicly claimed at the time that he did not create the threatening ’86 47′ image but merely stumbled on it while walking on the beach and photographed it,” Sperry wrote. “It’s not clear what he told federal agents who interviewed him about it.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) was reported to have indicted Comey “for the second time” on Tuesday, Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported:

CNN cited two sources familiar that Comey would be indicted for the second time, although the charges remain unclear. The Justice Department indicted the former FBI Director last September, when the Department of Justice (DOJ) accused him of lying to Congress over leaks to the press. The case was dismissed last year by a federal judge who believed that the interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was improperly appointed to the position. Fox News reported that this indictment may be in relation to an Instagram photo he posted of an “8647” shell formation on a beach. He later deleted the post and claimed that he did not mean to associate the message with a threat against Donald Trump.

CNN also reported that “court records indicate that an arrest warrant was issued Comey, but that doesn’t always indicate an arrest is imminent.”