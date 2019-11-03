Kellyanne Conway: ‘I Don’t Know’ If There Was a Quid Pro Quo

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she didn’t know when asked if military aid for Ukraine was held up by President Donald Trump in exchange for an investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Guest host Dana Bash asked, “Was there a time when military aid was held up because the president wanted Ukraine to look into the Bidens?”

Conway said, “I don’t know but I know they got their aid.”

After a back and forth in which Conway said there was “no quid pro quo in this call,” Bash said, “So you feel totally confident at the core of this at the heart of this there was no quid pro quo.”

Conway said, “I feel confident Ukraine has that aid and using it right now and because this president they have it.”

After asking again if aid was withheld, Bash said, “Kellyanne you very notable won’t say yes or no.”

Conway said, “First of all I just said to you I don’t know whether aid was being held up and for how long.”

