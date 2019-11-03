Tulsi Gabbard on Voting for Impeachment Inquiry: Americans Deserve to ‘Get Some Answers’

In a Sunday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) shared her reasoning behind voting to approve the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Gabbard told host Maria Bartiromo she voted yes on the resolution “to get the facts.”

“There were serious questions and concerns being raised,” Gabbard explained. The American people deserve to get some answers to those questions so we can bring out into broad daylight what exactly happened — gather this information.”

She added, “[Understand] that the vote that took place was a vote for more transparency as this inquiry continues.”

