Former Clinton Spox: GOP ‘Lost Their Honor and Integrity’ in Defense of Trump

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” former Clinton administration White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart accused Republicans of losing “their honor and their integrity” while defending President Donald Trump.

Lockhart said, “I don’t think it’s, that it happened, and so what? I think they’ll modify that and say it happened, the president is not experienced as a diplomat, he’s a different politician, he shouldn’t have done it, but this doesn’t rise to the level of impeachment. You don’t remove a president for this.”

He continued, “They’ve lost their honor and integrity. Because what we’re talking about here is using military aid that this ally desperately needed against the Russians, and holding it up to get political dirt and affect the election here in this country.”

He added, “I think Republicans will retreat but, again, not to the ‘so what,’ but I think they’ll make some very stern speeches on the floor about why this was wrong, but why the president shouldn’t be removed.”

