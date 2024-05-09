Hillary Clinton: Any Woman with Self-Respect Should Vote for Biden

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that any woman with self-respect should vote for President Joe Biden.

Clinton said, “Every generation has to keep alert and diligent. Not every generation necessarily has to fight, but this one does and we all do in order to take back our rights and to protect our rights. Unfortunately, it’s very tragic but not unexpected, there are people who want to turn the clock back on women. It’s not just in this country it’s happening in other places as well. Basically they want more control over women, more control over the choices women make, the lives women lead, the opportunities that we pursue. Therefore, any woman who has any sense of self-respect, autonomy, agency, independence and values freedom, needs to understand there’s only one choice in this election, and that’s Joe Biden.”

She added, “And it is something that I feel so strongly about, because if you are someone who has a religious belief about abortion, then pursue your own religious beliefs. That is exactly what this country allows you — in fact, wants you — to do, but that doesn’t mean that you or any of your male allies get to impose your views on everyone else, every other woman in this country.”

