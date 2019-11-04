Raskin: Impeachment Transcripts Will Be Released ‘On a Daily Basis over the Coming Week’

On Monday’s “PBS NewsHour,” House Judiciary Committee member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated that the transcripts of depositions in the impeachment inquiry will be released “on a daily basis over the coming week.”

Raskin said, “Well, we want to see all the depositions released to the public, so people can read for themselves the really explosive statements of these lifelong public servants. And so, they’re all going to come out. It takes a while, as your staff knows, to digest everything that’s in there. So, we’re going to stage them on a daily basis over the coming week.”

