McCaskill Warns Voters, Politicians to Ignore National Polls — ‘It Is State by State by State’

NBC analyst former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) on Tuesday cautioned voters and politicians alike to shift their focus from national polling to state by state polling if they want to win the presidency in 2020 after pundits were fooled by polling in the 2016 election.

The former senator from Missouri said on NBC’s “Today” that people from middle America are “worried about the extreme positions taken by the primary candidates,” which could hurt some of the more far-left candidates and help President Donald Trump in his reelection bid.

“I think that everyone needs to remember that the way we win the presidency is not a national poll – it is state by state by state,” McCaskill advised. “The voters who voted for Barack Obama and Donald Trump, that’s who they should be focused on — those crossover voters. They’re in abundance in these states and they have not made up their mind yet. They are a little worried about some of the extreme positions taken by a lot of the primary candidates.”

