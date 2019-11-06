Dem Rep. Heck: ‘More Evidence’ that Trump Shook down Ukraine Than That Sun Will Rise in the East

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Representative Denny Heck (D-WA) stated that there is “more evidence” that the president engaged in a “shakedown” of Ukraine than there is to support the idea that the sun will rise in the east tomorrow.

Heck said, “I would frankly suggest to you, there is more evidence gathered thusfar to suggest that the president did shakedown the Ukraine and threaten to withhold military assistance, creating an increased vulnerability among our strategic partner, than there is evidence to support the idea that the sun will come up in the east tomorrow. I think we’re way beyond that.”

