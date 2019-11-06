Dem Sen. Coons: ‘Slavishly Following’ Trump’s Policies ‘Not a Path Towards Winning’

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) on Wednesday touted the Democrats’ big win the night before in Virginia where they took the majority in the state legislature and won the Kentucky gubernatorial race.

Coons said it was “a good night for the Democrats” and shows that “slavishly following President Trump’s policies” is “not a path towards winning.”

CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked if GOP incumbent Matt Bevin’s lack of popularity in Kentucky that led to him losing the gubernatorial race to Democrat Andy Beshear is a sign of things to come in 2020 or an “aberration.”

“It tells you that slavishly following President Trump’s policies, having President Trump come down and campaign for you just the day before the election is not a path towards winning,” Coons replied.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent