Nadler: ‘Possibility’ Senate Will Vote to Remove Trump from Office

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that he thinks there is a “possibility” that the Senate will vote to remove President Trump from office, and said some Republicans in the Senate “may take a look at the election results the other day and start thinking, maybe I should be a little more fair and not dismissive.”

Host Chris Hayes asked, “Do you see the process as possibly ending in the removal of the president of the United States? Is that a live possibility in your mind?”

Nadler answered, “I think it is a possibility. I don’t know how to estimate the possibility, but I would certainly say it’s not a zero possibility. … I think it’s possible, depending how strong the evidence is, and depending on other political considerations, that maybe the Senate will act to remove the president. But I’m not going to give an estimate, and I can’t estimate that, but I will say I don’t think it’s a zero possibility. That’s a very cynical view that it’s a zero possibility. I also, to be political about it, I think some Republican senators may take a look at the election results the other day and start thinking, maybe I should be a little more fair and not dismissive.”

