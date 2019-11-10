McCarthy: This Is a ‘Calculated Coup’ Orchestrated by Adam Schiff

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called the impeachment inquiry a “calculated coup,” and accused Adam Schiff Of orchestrating it.

McCarthy said, “It is clear now more than ever this is a calculated coup, and it is being orchestrated by Adam Schiff.”

He added, “We are watching him orchestrate a takedown of a president after we just celebrated 30 years of taking down the Berlin Wall.”

