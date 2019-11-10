Speier: ‘The Whistleblower Has Great Risk Associated with His Life Right Now’

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) defended a decision by House Democrats not to have the so-called whistleblower testify in public hearings of impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Speier said. “The only thing that the whistleblower can say is that he was told by other people about the phone call. We have the other people coming forward to actually testify. So you have direct evidence, not indirect evidence.”

She added, “And the whistleblower has great risk associated with his life right now. And he also has the right under the law, under the whistleblower statute, to have his whistleblower complaint filed and for him to be anonymous. We feel very strongly about whistleblower protection.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN