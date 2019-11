On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) stated that he believes abuse of power will be one of the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Host Ari Melber asked, “So what is your article of impeachment?”

Himes said, “It’s a little premature to say, but abuse of power, just as it was in the Nixon impeachment, will, I bet, be one of them.”

